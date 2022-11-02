The father of Sharleyne, who was thrown from a flat in 2015, has asked the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute the emergency services for ‘death through negligence and not helping someone in a helpless condition’. The report had already been filed, but the investigation was never started because the lawsuit and with it a conclusion about the cause of death against the girl’s mother took years.
#Father #Sharleyne #thrown #apartment #prosecution #Youth #Care
