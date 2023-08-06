Patrick Evenepoel, Remco Evenepoel’s father, is not sure that his son will also ride at Soudal-Quick Step next season. “I have been in contact with five big names,” he told the French-language newspaper La Dernière Heure. Patrick Lefevere, the current team boss of Evenepoel, who is defending his rainbow jersey today at the World Cycling Championships on the road, reacted furiously to the texts of father Evenepoel. The Belgian rider himself reacted to the incident today.

#Father #Remco #Evenepoel #riot #Belgium #Evenepoel #silent