“Father of Orphans” is a title given to the Saudi Ali Al-Ghamdi, after he ascended to the honoring platform at the closing ceremony of the “Makers of Hope” initiative in its third session in 2020, which allowed him to advance his charitable and humanitarian project from the stage of individual work to the stage of an integrated institutional approach, which is broader in scope and farther away. effect.

Among many other titles, which are significant, this has become the title dearest to his heart, and the most reason for happiness and self-satisfaction, as he put it.

“Abu Al-Aytam” remembers with great pride the moment when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honored him with a financial reward of one million dirhams, for reaching the list of the top five in the finals of the third session of the “Makers of Hope” initiative for the year 2020, after a competition to do good, give, and serve humanity, it attracted 92,000 nominations from 38 countries around the world.

Honoring him in the third session of the “Makers of Hope” represented a new start in his humanitarian work and his noble mission in sponsoring and caring for orphans, through a march full of giving, which spanned about 20 years, and left an indelible positive impact on the lives of thousands of children in the poor countryside of the continents of Asia and Africa.

Despite his long experience and successes in sponsoring orphans across dozens of countries, Al-Ghamdi asserts that personal initiatives, no matter how ambitious they are, need support in order to be able to absorb new numbers of target groups, considering that what the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives” Foundation is doing Global”, represented by the “Hope Makers” initiative, which represents a golden opportunity for every owner of an idea or a humanitarian and charitable project, to benefit from the financial and moral generosity offered by the “Hope Makers” initiative, and its constant encouragement to all owners of benevolent initiatives, which led to a wide movement in work. Humanitarian, consolidating a culture of giving and racing to create hope to change the lives of individuals and societies for the better.

Al-Ghamdi confirms that winning the award enabled him to expand his ambitions and his business circle on the African continent, and to establish a non-profit organization that aims to support and assist those in need (YOUTH CARE GROUP NETWORK INTERNATIONAL), based in Uganda, and conducting business in several African countries, and he was able after being honored in 2020 Building more schools such as “Al-Salam 1” and “Al-Salam 2” in Uganda, in addition to housing, mosques and shops to support needy families and orphans. In late 2022, he launched the “Volunteer Tourism” project, which attracts students from Saudi universities, as well as the “Voluntary Tourism” program. Humanists» during the month of June, sponsored by three companies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the voluntary tourism project, which includes the countries of Kenya and Uganda.

Al-Ghamdi intensifies the impact of the “Hope Makers” award on his charitable and humanitarian work in his own way, by saying: “The award made me transform from sympathizing with orphans and the issue of caring for them, to a personality who knows how to build an orphan, and that can only be through education, then education, then education, and after That care from the alternative family.. Before the award, I was thinking about caring for orphans, and after the award, I was thinking about how to build a real future for orphans.

With a lot of pride in his charitable and humanitarian work, Ali Al-Ghamdi, “The Father of Orphans,” talks about the establishment of four orphanages and two mosques in Kenya, in addition to watering projects in three African countries: Chad, Kenya, and Uganda.

Today, in conjunction with the influx of thousands of nominations for the fourth session of the “Makers of Hope” initiative, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the 12th of last June, Al-Ghamdi restores his beginnings in charitable and humanitarian work and his project in caring for orphans, which gained qualitative momentum. After being honored in 2020, and having sufficient support to build new projects in African countries that benefit tens of thousands of needy people and orphans.

With satisfaction and happiness, Al-Ghamdi remembers his first steps in sponsoring orphans in the continents of Asia and Africa, and the challenges he faced to save some money, in his journey to create hope that led him to remote, poor places, in 28 African countries, and enabled him to sponsor more than 7000 orphans, and support 21 An orphanage, and the opening of three schools, gave 1,200 orphans the opportunity to educate and prove themselves, and a number of those orphans became doctors who provide care for others, which Al-Ghamdi considers a unique achievement because of its deep meanings.

“Abu Al-Aytam” is confident that the new session of “Makers of Hope” for the year 2023, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, will be distinguished by all standards, and inspiring to establish a culture of giving and charitable and humanitarian work, and to reveal tens of thousands of benevolent models. that operate silently in our societies.

He says: “Every person can be a creator of hope. (Hope Makers) is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the impact of giving and to learn from each story..Hope industry is synonymous with the meaning of humanity.

Ali Al-Ghamdi: “The award is a dividing point between individual work and the institutional approach.”