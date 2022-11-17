Saman Abbas disappeared on the night of April 30 to May 1, 2021, and was last seen in a farmyard in Novellara, northern Italy, where her father worked and where the family also resided. She wanted to live like any other teenager in Italy, and above all be with the boy she had a crush on – on social media, Saman had the profile name ‘Italian girl’.

But her family thought otherwise. When Saman refused to marry the man in Pakistan her family had chosen for her, a fierce conflict ensued.

The day after Saman’s disappearance, the girl’s parents took a plane to Pakistan. The Italian judiciary quickly regarded the disappearance of the teenage girl as a murder case. Decisive was the testimony of Saman’s younger brother, who pointed out their uncle Danish Hasnain as the perpetrator of his sister’s murder. That uncle, as well as two cousins, are already in prison in Italy. But until this week, both parents were still at large.

On Tuesday, Pakistani police in Punjab province arrested Saman’s father Shabbar Abbas. Saman’s mother Nazia Shaheen is still missing every trace. After his arrest, Shabbar Abbas said his wife would have returned to Europe, but the investigators have little faith in that.

Saman Abbas, 18 years old, was allegedly killed by her family.

Photo Ropi/Zuma Press



The Saman case caused a stir in Italy last year, where all major newspapers and TV channels paid a lot of attention to the missing girl, who has still not been found. It is true that Italy is familiar with settling accounts within families, for example when relatives try to break with their mafia relatives. But Italy is less familiar with honor killings in a cultural-religious context.

The Italian judiciary is now asking for the extradition of Shabbar Abbas, who was arrested in Pakistan. A total of five family members – the parents, the two cousins ​​and the uncle – are accused of deciding together to kill Saman Abbas and dispose of her body. The five must answer to court from February 10. The investigators hope that at that time the mother has also been arrested and extradited, and that all five of the defendants are in Italy.