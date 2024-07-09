Court arrests former head of Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan Omarov

The former head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, has been arrested for two months. This was reported by the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of the republic, Zarema Mamaeva, reports RIA News.

The official, whose sons were involved in terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, has been charged with fraud and money laundering. Omarov has been remanded in custody for two months, until September 5.

Earlier, Omarov served 10 days of administrative arrest for petty hooliganism and was released on July 5. During interrogation, Omarov admitted that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas – some of his eight children had been Wahhabis for several years.