Former head of Dagestan district Omarov accused of fictitious employment

The former head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky District, Magomed Omarov, whose son was killed in the June 23 terrorist attack, is accused of fictitious employment of two fellow villagers. This was reported by the press service of the republic’s Supreme Court, reports RIA News.

According to the investigation, between July 2016 and August 2022, Omarov, together with other individuals, fictitiously arranged for two people to work as drivers for the editorial office of a local newspaper. As a result of the actions of the former head of the Dagestani region, more than 695 thousand rubles were stolen.

Earlier, the court arrested the former head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, for two months. The official, whose sons were involved in terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, was accused of fraud and money laundering.