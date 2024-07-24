Content creator Catalina Gutiérrez, 21, was found dead in Córdoba, Argentina. The body was found in the victim’s car, who was planning to meet with friendsbut never reached its destination.

According to the criteria of

One person has already been arrested in the case: a classmate from the university where they both studied Architecture. The student was arrested on suspicion of participating in the crime.

Gutiérrez had agreed to meet some friends from college at the well-known Patio Olmos shopping center to play bowling and He got into his mother’s car, but the victim never arrived at her destination.

Her family and friends became concerned, alerted the police and tracked the young woman through her cell phone’s search system.

According to the portal ‘La Voz’, Gutiérrez’s sister said that around 0:30 this Thursday, the GPS of the cell phone indicated that she was on a street in the Ampliación Keneddy neighborhood.

Investigators ruled out the robbery hypothesis, as the influencer had her belongings and did not have gunshot wounds. A few hours later, it was confirmed that the car showed signs of having been set on fire.

According to ‘El Doce TV’, the young man is 21 years old and confessed the crime to the police. The justice system suspected Soto because his cell phone indicated that he was with the young woman at the time of the murder.

A man from Río Negro would be the author of the murder of the influencer Catalina Gutiérrez, 21 years old, in Córdoba. This is Néstor Soto alias “Nuni” (21) from Bariloche. Both belonged to the same group of friends from college. He is charged with simple homicide (continues) pic.twitter.com/8yKx91ZEt3 — Miguel Parra (@PaMiguelangelpa) July 18, 2024

‘Cadena 3’ spoke with one of the residents of the Ampliación Keneddy neighborhood, who said that it is rare to see cars in that area. “We always say that when something happens here, it is something serious,” said one resident.

What did the influencer’s father say?

Amid the commotion, the influencer’s father referred to the only suspect arrested in the case, Néstor Soto, as a “crazy” university classmate of the victim.

“He is crazy,” said architect Marcelo Gutiérrez to ‘El Doce TV’.[El sospechoso] He was someone close to her, she invited him to her house, he invited her. It’s something we can’t understand, it’s a pain that breaks my heart. I don’t understand. I don’t believe that my daughter, a goddess, divine, happy, a perfect student, has never returned.”

The young woman’s father is demanding justice and said the culprit should “rot in prison for life.” He said that before the search for his daughter began, His wife “felt something was going on”since the daughter did not respond to her messages.

Marcelo Gutiérrez said that his daughter did not mention her plans to pick up Néstor Soto to go to the club.

“She never told us she was going to pick him up, but we assume it was a call from the type ‘Come on, stop by here on your way’ and something happened on the way“said the father.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from La Nación Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.