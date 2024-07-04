Home page World

After an evening on holiday, a father of a family inexplicably collapses and dies. The autopsy reveals unusual injuries.

Magaluf – Michael Grant, a 45-year-old physiotherapist from Ireland, was spending his holiday with his wife and four children in Magaluf, a popular party spot on Mallorca. After a day at the pool and a boisterous evening in the bars of the Punta Ballena party mile, Grant and his group parted ways. Early on Monday morning, he was found dead on the street – with strange injuries. A cyclist was also found dead on Mallorca.

Father collapses dead on holiday in Mallorca: Injuries indicate a fight

The Mallorcan newspaper Last minute reported that the police have begun an investigation and are not ruling out homicide. Initial autopsy results showed strange wounds: bite marks on the shoulder and chest, as well as a cut with glass shards. The police also found evidence that Grant was hit by a car shortly before his death, but this was not the cause of death.

Police have already interviewed Grant’s family and friends who were staying at the same hotel. They are trying to determine who Grant might have gotten into an argument with on the night in question. However, the autopsy has not produced any clear results pointing to a fatal accident.

Investigations revealed that the father had consumed cocaine

But the investigation also provides another clue: Grant had consumed cocaine around 48 hours before his death. Investigators are now looking into whether the drug played a role in the events. Other Mallorca holidaymakers have also had bad experiences under the influence of drugs.

Surveillance cameras are being analyzed and saliva samples from the bite wounds are being taken to identify the possible attacker. The police hope to gain more clarity about the mysterious death.

Family father from Ireland was coach of a children’s football team

Michael Grant was not only a family man, but also a valued member of his community in Waterford, Ireland as the Mallorca Magazine reported. He was coach of the St Joseph’s AFC Waterford children’s football team, which shared its sadness about the sudden loss on social media. “He was more than just a coach, he was a friend,” the club wrote.