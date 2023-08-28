The young Daniel Sancho, who accepted having murdered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, he will receive a visit from his father in jail in the next few days Rodolfo Sanchorenowned Spanish actor.

Sancho, 29, is in a prison in that country, confessing to the Police that he had assaulted and dismembered Arrietawith whom he had met for a few days of vacation.

Although the investigation reports have not been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police say they have more evidence to reinforce the accusation of premeditated murder and request the maximum sentence against him, that is, the death penalty.

Rodolfo Sancho makes an urgent request

Before his arrival in Thailand, Rodolfo Sancho gave a strong warning to the journalists who have been covering the case and have been at the door of the Thai prison so as not to miss a detail.

The actor Rodolfo Sancho (left) and his son Daniel (right), captured in Thailand. Photo: Instagram rodolfo_sancho and Efe

“I have Rodolfo’s parcel. He told me that he knows you love him, but we have to move the media away from the prison door. Because if not, we are going to have a serious problem,” said the lawyer Carmen Balfagón, spokesperson for the actor from the series The ministry of time.

According to Balfagon, the image that is being created “is not the most appropriate” and could affect the confessed murderer: “We are going to create an incident where there was none and this is not going to benefit Daniel at all.”

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

Of course, the lawyer anticipated that eventually the artist could give statements about his son’s case.

Daniel Sancho’s mother’s reaction to being questioned about Edwin Arrieta’s family

Silvia Bronchalo, also a famous Spanish actress, visited her son in recent days. Although she preferred silence in front of the journalists, one question in particular managed to capture her attention.

Daniel Sancho, Silvia Bronchalo and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Social networks / EFE/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

Someone questioned her about the family of doctor Edwin Arrieta, who are waiting for his remains to be brought to Colombia for the funeral.

“Silvia, I don’t know if you want to send a message to the victim’s family,” said the reporter.

At that moment, Bronchalo was about to get on a cart, but he stopped and answered. “For now, I’ll do it personally. Thank you”, he sentenced seriously and left the place.

On his first visit to prison, he agreed to speak to the media and said he was trying to cope with the situation: “Of course, no one expects such a thing, no one is prepared to receive such news, no one prepares us for this.” .

Previously, it was known that Rodolfo Sancho contacted the family of the plastic surgeon to apologize. “Hello Darling, how are you? I’m Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel Sancho’s father. I’m very sorry for what happened to your brother. I think he must have had a disorder. Sorry, we are two destroyed families. I don’t know what could have happened to him. head to Daniel”, was read in the message revealed by the Spanish program On everyone’s lips.

The text message ended, again, apologizing: “Sorry, we are very confused with all this that is happening.”

