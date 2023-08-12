admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/12/2023 – 11:30 am

Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the four indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Colombian Amazon after a plane crash, was arrested this Friday, the 11th, following allegations of alleged sexual abuse against one of his stepdaughters.

The Public Ministry confirmed the detention in a statement to the press, without specifying the charges against Ranoque, who belongs to the Huitoto indigenous people.

The man is involved in a dispute over the custody of the children with the maternal grandparents, who accuse him of having attacked the children’s mother, who died in the accident.

“Full information will be provided when he is formally charged. Hearings are expected to take place tomorrow, but that depends on the judge,” a spokeswoman for the organization told AFP.

After the children were rescued in early June, William Castro, governor of the indigenous village where the family lived, told Caracol broadcaster that there were “evidence” that Ranoque had sexually abused his eldest daughter.

Castro also showed a photo of the injuries that Magdalena Mucutuy, the children’s mother, suffered at the hands of Ranoque, who denied these accusations.

Lesly (13 years old), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5) and Cristin (1) were hospitalized for a month and were released in good health.

According to Maria Valencia, the children’s maternal grandmother, Lesly recently testified before the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the jungle, the children survived on a package of cassava flour that was on the plane and wild fruits. They are currently in the custody of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF).

The government jealously protected the brothers from media exposure. The president, Gustavo Petro, recently announced that he is preparing a documentary about his odyssey.