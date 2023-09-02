Mercenary’s father asks Scotland Yard to investigate son’s disappearance in Ukraine

The father of British mercenary Daniel Burke, who disappeared in Ukraine, has asked Scotland Yard to investigate his son’s disappearance. The newspaper reports The Telegraph.

According to the publication, the family of the former skydiver has experienced a “nightmare” since his disappearance. “We want the investigation to continue as long as possible, and I would like it to be carried out by the British police,” Kevin, the father of the mercenary, said.