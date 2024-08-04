Amar Khelif, father of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, gave an interview and responded to the criticism that has been generated against his daughter, after she won a fight at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Italian Angela Carini after just 46 seconds in the boxing ring.

According to the criteria of

As Khelif continues on her path and focused on bringing her country its first medal in the 66-kilogram category in women’s boxing, Her father spoke to several international media outlets from his home in the city of Tiaret, Algeria, and came out to defend his daughter.

During the interview, Amar Khelif described the attacks on his daughter as immoral and said he was proud of her. It should be noted that he initially did not agree with the athlete practicing boxing, but changed his mind over time.

#zethergt #fyp #latinamerica #feminism #viral #olympics #boxing #box #angelacarini ♬ Epic Motivation – Kidmada @backfocuspodcast The story of #imanekhelif and the controversy of her participation in Olympic boxing . her career has been marked by controversy due to gender regulations in the sport. In May 2023, she was disqualified from the IBA (International Boxing Association) Women’s World Championship after her fight with Brianda Cruz (Mexican) in New Delhi for not meeting the organization’s gender eligibility requirements. Regulations typically focus on hormone levels, specifically testosterone, with limits set for athletes competing in female categories. These policies, designed to balance competitive fairness with inclusion, have been the subject of debate and controversy. Khelif’s case highlights the challenges faced by female athletes whose gender identity or biological characteristics do not fit the established criteria, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of gender regulations in sport. Today the Italian boxer Angela Karini, after the first blow , in the 46th second of her fight with Imane , he assured that it had been the hardest blow of his life . She decided to abandon the fight between tears and cries of injustice. This opens the debate again between inclusion and equality in women’s sport. And what do you think about it? #backfocuspodcast

“Having a daughter like that is an honor, because she is a champion, she has honored me and I encourage her. “I hope she gets a medal in Paris. Imane is a girl who has loved sport since she was six,” said the boxer’s father.

During the conversation with the journalists, she showed her daughter’s birth certificate, which stated her birthday, name and the sex with which she had been registered.

🚨 Imane Khelif’s father defends his daughter: “My daughter is a woman, we have all the evidence, including her birth certificate. My daughter was just stronger than the Italian boxer. She works very hard. ” Terrible 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/P5dY63rkIz — Algérie Football Média 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) August 3, 2024

“This is the official document of our family, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female“It is written, you can read it here, this document does not lie,” said Mr. Khelif.

Accompanied by his other two minor children, he said he was very happy and content with his daughter’s participation in Paris 2024, and that he did not agree with the criticism that was being made of his daughter, because she was raised as a girl.

“She was raised as a girl. She is a strong girl, I raised her to work and be brave. Since she was little, her passion has always been sport,” Khelif added.

Amar Kheli was very optimistic about Imane Khelif’s work at the Olympic Games and spoke about the first fight against Angela Carini, who retired from the fight after a strong blow from the Algerian boxer, before the first minute of the first round had passed.

“Imane won because she was stronger and the other was weak. She is an example of an Algerian woman and she went beyond that,” the man said.

Her father said that his daughter is an example for all those girls who also want to be boxers in their hometown, since many see her as an inspiration. Many of them have even come out in defense of the competitor who is making a great representation at the Olympic Games.

“These critics are trying to destabilize her so that she fails in the boxing ring, but she is a champion. “And it will continue to be so,” said Bouchra Rebihi, a 17-year-old who wants to become a professional fighter.

Olympics: Italian woman abandons boxing match

More news in EL TIEMPO

Wendy Pitre Ariza

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME