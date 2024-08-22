Home World

A man was stung by a hornet. He showed symptoms after the sting. But the emergency services arrived too late.

Snežnica – When dealing with insects such as wasps or hornets, it is important to remain calm. Hectic movements can be perceived as a threat by the animals and lead to stinging. However, you must not kill the insects, because the death of a wasp can result in a five-figure fineHowever, for a 45-year-old man from Slovakia, a hornet sting turned out to be fatal.

Family father dies after hornet sting: rescue fails

A tragic incident occurred in the Slovakian village of Snežnica, as the portal New Cas reported. The father of three children was returning from work and was planning to do work on the roof. During this activity, a hornet stung him on the back of the head. To reduce the swelling, he applied a cold compress to the area. But shortly afterwards, his condition deteriorated rapidly, as his wife told the portal.

The emergency services were alerted, but the man collapsed before help arrived. “When we called an ambulance, we could no longer feel his pulse,” reported the deceased’s wife. She added that he had been sweating profusely. Despite the desperate attempts of his wife and mother to revive him with CPR, the emergency doctor could only confirm the man’s death upon arrival. The resuscitation attempts were “in vain,” the grieving woman told the portal.

Hornet stings family father – emergency services arrive too late

“I don’t know if he was allergic, we are still waiting for all the autopsy results. At the moment it is certain that he died as a result of a hornet sting,” explained the widow. She also mentioned that her husband was being treated for heart problems. After the tragic incident, the fire department removed the hornet’s nest that was on the family’s roof.

In general, a hornet sting is not dangerous. The venom produced by the hornet is no more poisonous than that of bees or wasps. However, according to the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), the sting is subjectively perceived as more painful, which could be due to the longer sting and the poison component acetylcholine, which is not present in bee and wasp venom. In allergy sufferers, however, a sting can trigger an anaphylactic shock.

