Was father of four children arrested in Colombia indigenous people who survived 40 days in the Amazon rainforest. The arrest was confirmed by the prosecutor’s office, without however disclosing the charges. The man is the father of the two youngest (one and 4 years old) and stepfather of the other two (9 and 13). Two weeks ago, reports the newspaper El Tiempo, the Colombian body for family welfare had banned the man and people close to him from coming into contact with his children. The maternal grandfather had accused the man of hitting his wife, who died in the plane crash after which the children found themselves alone in the jungle. Their rescue, after a long search, had moved the world. The 13-year-old older sister managed to survive with her younger siblings thanks to the experience of the indigenous community to which they belong.