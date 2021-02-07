Parents of Yulia Nachalova are forced to put up for sale the singer’s apartment, which was to go to her daughter, said on the air channel NTV the father of the performer is Viktor Nachalov.

The apartment is being sold for 100 million rubles. Earlier, according to Nachalova’s father, the singer’s former lover, hockey player Alexander Frolov demanded the return of 20 million rubles, which she allegedly owed him. He has a receipt stating that Yulia Nachalova took money from the athlete, and gives half of her apartment under the guarantee.

“I don’t know how she signed this document,” added the artist’s father.

Julia Nachalova died on March 16, 2019 at the age of 39. Her attending physician said that the death of the performer was caused by a late operation on her leg, affected by gangrene.

On March 21, the singer was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. Nachalova’s father said that he did not blame the doctors for the death of his daughter.

Earlier, her PR director Anna Isaeva announced the release of the artist’s unreleased songs.