From: Marius Epp

Mesut Hancer mourns his buried daughter Irmak († 15). © ADEM ALTAN/AFP

The photo of a father who lost his daughter in the earthquake in Turkey went around the world. He holds the hand of the girl buried in the rubble.

Kahramanmaraş – Mesut Hancer lost his daughter Irmak. The 15-year-old is one of the victims of the earthquake disaster that struck parts of Turkey and Syria. Aid workers are still looking for survivors in the rubble, but two days after the earthquake, hope is dwindling more and more. More than 8300 people lost their lives.

A chill ran down the spine of the photographer Adem Altan himself when he took the photo of the grieving father. Now it’s about the world. Hancer wears an orange smock and holds his dead daughter’s hand, who was buried under the rubble, with a petrified expression.

Photo from the earthquake area goes around the world: father mourns his daughter

The hand is all that can be seen of the deceased Irmak. Apparently she is lying on a mattress, with masses of concrete over her. Media from all over the world report on the photo. The English Daily Mail speaks of the “photo that broke the heart of the world”.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Turkish-Syrian border area early Monday morning. In the hours that followed, the region was hit by more than 50 aftershocks. A further significant increase in the number of victims is expected – many people are still buried in freezing temperatures.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: up to 23 million people affected

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 23 million people in Turkey and Syria could be affected by the earthquake. Temperatures around freezing point made things even harder for the survivors in the disaster area, and many of them no longer have a roof over their heads.

The salvage activities in the earthquake areas are still in full swing, as Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced late Tuesday evening. “This work will continue until we reach the last citizen under the rubble.” On Wednesday morning, a woman was recovered alive from under the rubble 52 hours after the earthquake.

Markus Söder offered Bavaria’s help in the face of the disaster. A Munich traveled to the earthquake area to help. (epp/AFP/dpa)