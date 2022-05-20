France.- A family died last Thursday in Plogoff, France, after being swept away by a wave while fishing off a dam.

According to the French authorities, the terrible events occurred a little before 6:40 p.m. when the emergency center received a notice that “three members of a family who were fishing were swept away by a wave“, indicated the maritime prefecture in a statement.

The lifeguards went to the Pors Loubous cove in the Breton town of Plogoff, where they rescued the 55-year-old father and the 33-year-old motheraround 7:30 p.m. with cardiorespiratory arrest, however they couldn’t revive them.

The body of the 12-year-old boy was recovered until 10:00 p.m. at night. Three other children, between 13 and 15 years oldwho were not on the dam at the time of the tragedy, received psychological care.

When the events occurred, an hour before high tide, the sea was experiencing strong waves but the weather was not unfavorable, said a spokesman for the maritime prefecture.

Suddenly, a wave swept the three people who were on the dam. They were dragged towards the sea , explained the director of cabinet of the prefecture of Finisterre, David Fotlz.

Three helicopters were used in the rescue work, as well as maritime rescuers and firefighters, as well as fishermen who also participated in the operations.