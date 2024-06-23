Mourning in the municipality of Setteville: Father Bassetto dies from an injection of morphine 10 times higher than the normal administration

Father Luigi Bassetto, 80 years old, died on 19 June in the medical department of Feltre hospital, following an overdose of morphine administered by a nurse ten times higher than the dose prescribed by the doctor. This is the serious hypothesis put forward by the Belluno Prosecutor’s Office after receiving a report from the hospital’s health management.

He receives an injection of morphine 10 times higher than normal: Father Bassetto dies

For this reason, he was entered into the register of suspects for manslaughter 45 year old nursewhose involvement in the religious man’s death is currently under investigation.

Father Bassetto, resident in Sevenville (Belluno), was well known in the area. He resided at the Castle of Santa Maria, where he played the role of spiritual assistant of the association of San Girolamo. He was loved and respected by the thousands of people to whom he offered support and comfort throughout his long career. A volunteer speaks about the parish priest with great emotion:

“In 20 years it has supported over 4 thousand families, it is a partnership that takes care of the education of children in affectivity and sexuality from fifth grade to fourth grade.”



The Castle of Santa Maria, headquarters of the association to which Father Bassetto was linked, has received hundreds of phone calls from people seeking information on the religious man and the circumstances of his death. The announcement of postponement of the funeral, initially scheduled for the following day, surprised and disconcerted those who were waiting to be able to pay homage to their late father.

Father Bassetto’s bond with Quero, of whom he was father superior in the seventies, is very strong. His dedication to the community and his indomitable faith will remain forever in the hearts of those who had the honor of meeting him.

The funeral of Father Luigi Bassetto will take place in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore of Treviso, spiritual home of the Como fathers, but the date remains to be established at the moment. The Belluno Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigations to shed light on the sudden disappearance of the religious man.