Brazil.- A father from Brazil lost her three children in 4 years due to illness that he inherited them.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest pains that a father can suffer, it is the death of a son like the case of Régis Feitosa.

Régis lost his three children in four yearsall died from cancer they suffered.

We recommend you read:

According to BBC News Brazil, the 52-year-old man suffers from a disease called Li-Fraumeni syndrome, which was passed down to his three children.

Genetic disease increases the risk of developing cancer.

The father reported that his 9-year-old daughter Beatriz was the first in becoming ill when diagnosed with the syndrome.

The girl received a bone marrow transplant, but the cancer returned and she lived another year.

His 17-year-old son Pedro fell ill after being diagnosed with osteosarcomaa cancer that affects the bones and died at the age of 22 after brain cancer.

His daughter, Anna Carolina, who suffered from lymphocytic leukemia from the age of 12, died at the age of 25 from a brain tumor.

The father reported that in four and a half years he lost all his children.

“The results showed that I had a genetic alteration that unfortunately was also transmitted to my children and that it increases the appearance of cancer.”

The experts detailed that the syndrome that Régis suffers from cannot be prevented.

The father was also diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which produces an abnormal number of white blood cells.

“My children said that I was as much a victim as they were.. Today my opinion is that we have to live intensely, with the greatest joy. My son said a very coherent phrase: No one can measure the pain of the other”, said Régis.

“I don’t think there is a bigger or smaller problem, the fact is that we cannot measure each other’s pain,” the father recounted.