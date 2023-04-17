Father leaves his four children on the street to spite his wife

Father leaves his four children on the street late at night to spite his wife: this is what happened in Brescia, in the Urago Mella district.

According to what has been reconstructed, the man abandoned the four children, the oldest of whom is 3 years old, in the car seats, in the street, late at night, in front of the grandparents’ home, who however no longer lived there.

The man then called his wife, with whom he hasn’t been on good terms for some time, warning her of what he had done.

Once she arrived at the place to recover her children, the woman found the carabinieri, who had in the meantime been alerted by the neighbors.

The little ones were taken to the hospital for tests, but fortunately they are all in good condition.

According to an initial reconstruction, the couple, two Italian spouses, live in Germany. The father has recently taken care of her children since the woman returned to Italy to move temporarily to her parents’ house.

The man, who also returned to Italy to assist his sick father, took his four children with him, abandoning them, to spite his wife, in front of his in-laws’ house without knowing, however, that they had moved away in the meantime. The father has now been charged with child neglect.