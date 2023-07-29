Moraes gave the government 120 days to present a plan for the vulnerable population; in measure, he cited the work of the priest

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), determined the period of 120 days for the federal government to present a national plan for the homeless population. The decision was motivated by an action filed by the parties psol It is Sustainability Network and the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers).

In the decision, the minister prohibits the forced collection of personal items and the compulsory removal of people from the streets. Moraes mentioned the work of Father Júlio Lancellotti, from the Pastoral do Povo de Rua de São Paulo, in the fight against aporophobia, the aversion to poor people.

“The State, at all levels, knows how to respond? Make hostel. Do you know what answer? Hygiene. Removing people and assaulting. So it takes discernment to find answers for a population that is so diverse.”said Father Julio Lancellotti.

For the priest, the measure marks a position in the face of governments hesitant to assume responsibilities with this population. “It is a historic decision, a decision that the STF takes in relation to a population that never has access to Justice. It became a question of Justice, of a decision by the Federal Supreme Court, of a completely forgotten and discarded population. It’s very important. It was born from the minister’s decision based on the public hearing in which everyone was heard, so it is very good”.

Action

The authors of the action speak of the failure of the Executive and Legislative to implement policies for those who live on the streets, which was provided for in a 2009 presidential decree. agents to give dignified treatment to the homeless population and to announce in advance the hours of janitorial services.

Data from Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) indicate that the number of people on the streets exceeds 281,000, an increase of more than 200% in 10 years (2012 to 2022). The increase is greater than the country’s population growth, which was 11% in a decade (2011-2021).

“Every economic, social and political crisis has an impact and the first to be affected are children and women, that’s why it’s the group that increases a lot on the street, it’s the elderly, who increase a lot on the street too. So we need to have measures at the macro level and measures that concretely serve the people who are on the street”declares Lancellotti.

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship informed, in a statement, that it has been working since the first half of the year on a series of measures related to the National Policy for the Homeless Population, in conjunction with other ministries of the federal government. The text also highlights that most of the points of the STF decision are already the object of programs and actions of the portfolio, and that part of the actions fall under the competence of states and municipalities.

Judgment

On Wednesday (July 26, 2023), the STF scheduled for August 11 the judgment of the injunction that determined a period of 120 days for the federal government to present a national plan for the homeless population. The case will be judged in virtual plenary.

With information from Brazil Agency