Russian Fight Nights fighter Magomed Mutaev was shot dead in the center of Makhachkala

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Magomed Mutaev, who trained with the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Honored Trainer of Russia, Master of Sports of the USSR in freestyle wrestling Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov – was shot dead in Makhachkala. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene of the incident, they are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

The athlete was shot dead at the entrance of his house

According to Mash, the attacker lay in wait fighter at his entrance and opened fire – he shot eight times. According to other sources, there were six shots. One of the bullets allegedly hit the head, and the athlete died before the ambulance arrived.

It is reported that an attempt had already been made on Mutaev’s life – then the attacker also fired a pistol, but missed.

The fighter's death was also confirmed by the promotion company AMC Fight Nights. “Terrible tragedy! It is with deep regret that we announce the premature death of the young and promising athlete Muhammad Mutaev!” – the message says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan said that a message about shots fired at the entrance of one of the houses on Gaptsakhskaya Street in Makhachkala was received by the duty station at 22:30. It is noted that the identity of the suspect has been established.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, requested a report on the progress of the investigation into the criminal case into the massacre of the athlete.

An athlete's acquaintance was named as the alleged suspect.

According to Mash, the alleged killer of student Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov may be his 18-year-old acquaintance. The publication, citing sources, writes that several police cars drove towards the village where he grew up and may be hiding.

Magomed Mutaev (right) Photo: @mutaev__97

The search for the suspect is also ongoing throughout Makhachkala: police are patrolling the streets, the railway station and the airport. All roads into and out of the city are also blocked.

According to one version, the murder could have been committed out of revenge – it is reported that Mutaev, together with his friends, allegedly humiliated the alleged suspect two months ago and doused him with brilliant green. After this, he decided to take revenge.