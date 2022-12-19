The Orthodox Church of Peru in Brazil dismissed the former presidential candidate on Thursday (15.Dec.2022) Father Kelmon (PTB). In a note, the highest authority of the institution, Archbishop Mor Francisco Ángel Ernesto Morán Vidal, informed that he decided to “disincarnation of the clergy” the Bahian priest and Father Lucas Soares Chagas.

“Thus, they are prohibited from administering the sacraments and speaking on behalf of the Orthodox Church of Peru-Canonical Tradition Syro Ortodoxa Malankara Indiana”says the statement disclosed by the religious entity on its Facebook profile on Friday (Dec.16, 2022).

Father Kelmon spoke about the shutdown this Monday (19.10). One Publication in the profile of the former candidate for the Planalto on Instagram, it states that he and other priests decided to ask “excardination” of the Orthodox Church of Peru in Brazil.

“It is important to emphasize that we were not dismissed by decision of the clergy of the said church, but we who asked for it and it was granted, we are therefore very grateful for the time we spent in the Church of Peru and we wish heavenly blessings for all its ecclesiastical authorities”, says the text signed by Father João Damasceno.

The statement also informs that Father Kelmon decided to ask “incardination” –incorporation into another religious order– in the Greek Orthodox Church of America and Abroad, which, according to the text, would have been approved.

“Father Kelmon is therefore able to celebrate the Holy Sacraments and has been ELECTED BISHOP for the missions in Brazil, his Consecration”concludes the note.

In a video also released this Monday, the PTB supporter confirmed the information. “I am very happy, I am organizing the work that we need to do more and more to help our people, spread the liturgy, spread Orthodoxy”he stated.

Watch (3min11s)