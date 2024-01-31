Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 21:08

Former candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Padre Kelmon (PRD) announced his pre-candidacy for mayor of São Paulo in the 2024 elections, but has no support within his own party. The matter was not even debated internally, according to the president of the PRD, Ovasco Resende. “We have no knowledge of this in the national executive. I can say with 100% certainty that no one had that conversation, nothing.”

Wanted by Estadão, Father Kelmon, who became known for his “doubles” in TV debates with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that the announcement is his decision, responding to a “call from the people of São Paulo”. He did not answer whether or not he had conversations with the party leadership before announcing his candidacy, but complained about the treatment he received.

“If the party president is saying this, he is trying to tell Father Kelmon to look for another home. So, I’ll look for it”, declared the priest. “What I confirm is that I am a pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo. Party will not be missing.”

The PRD has not yet defined whether it will have its own name in the elections in the capital of São Paulo, but has already ruled out both Padre Kelmon and federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP). The acronym, created from the merger between PTB and Patriota to achieve the barrier clause, is entitled to free advertising time on radio and television, which can be used as a bargaining chip when negotiating support. On the other hand, it does not have a guaranteed presence in debates if it enters the dispute.

Kelmon comes from PTB. Even though the old party helped to reach the minimum percentage of votes in nine states, it did not elect any representatives or senators in the last election. Patriota currently has four representatives in the Chamber. Still, the number is insufficient to guarantee participation in a possible debate on TV; the Elections Law requires a bench of at least five parliamentarians in Congress.

The PRD's bet for the municipal election in São Paulo was Ricardo Salles, former Minister of the Environment in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He, however, withdrew from his candidacy for the second time after the party chose not to give him a letter of consent for him to leave without losing his mandate. The PL will support the city's current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and handed him a list of potential candidates for vice on Monday, 29.

Another party leadership consulted by the Estadão complained about the deputy's lack of desire to join the party. There were still hopes, for example, that Salles would at least try to consult the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) about the possibility of disaffiliating with just cause, due to the fact that he alone reached the electoral quotient in the election for deputy or due to an alleged split in the party that could constitute a deviation from the party program. The matter is considered lost behind the scenes.