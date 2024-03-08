Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 20:49

Former candidate for President of the Republic Father Kelmon announced his pre-candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo by the Brazilian Labor Renewal Party (PRTB). In February, the religious man had confirmed that he would run for office for the Democratic Renewal Party (PRD). At the time, the party denied having given approval for Kelmon to run in the municipal elections and said that the matter had not even been debated internally.

“I want to thank the president of the PRTB, Rachel de Carvalho, for accepting my name, Father Kelmon, as a pre-candidate, for the PRTB, for the Mayor of São Paulo. Thank you all so much, to my, now, friends and brother from PRTB,” she said on Instagram. “I am publicly announcing that my pre-campaign, my pre-candidacy, will be for PRTB.”

To the Estadão, in February, Kelmon said that the announcement was his decision, responding to a “call from the people of São Paulo”. “If the party president is saying this, he is trying to tell Father Kelmon to look for another home. So, I’ll look for it,” he said. “What I confirm is that I am a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Party will not be missing.”

In the 2022 elections, the priest ran for the position of head of the Executive for the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB). He became known for his “doubles” in TV debates with the then re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL).