Father Kelmon (PRD), former candidate for President of the Republic in the 2022 elections, confirmed to the Estadão this Tuesday, the 30th, who is a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. The Christian priest also said that Pastor Manoel Lopes Ferreira Junior (PRD) will be his vice-president. Details about the officialization of the candidacy have not yet been defined, according to his party's advisors.

The religious man said that he has lived in São Paulo for 22 years and that the party, formed by him and the evangelical pastor, is the “union of Christians in defense of values ​​and principles”, and that, together, they will combat “ideologies with a communist bias ”.

“We are inaugurating a new way of doing politics in Brazil, no more egocentric politics. We want to introduce the ‘Christocentric’ policy.”

In the last elections, Father Kelmon became a candidate after the Electoral Court challenged former deputy Roberto Jefferson in the dispute. Currently, the former parliamentarian is serving a sentence in prison.

Wearing religious insignia and attire, Father Kelmon caught the public's attention during the debates. He was also known for disrupting clashes between presidential candidates. The candidate for the Planalto Palace clashed with PT member Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and was reprimanded by journalist William Bonner, from TV Globo. “I apologize to the public,” said the presenter after the candidate interrupted Lula repeatedly.

In this same debate, senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) labeled Kelmon a “festa junina priest”. The speech had great repercussion and became the most talked about topic on social media at the end of the first round.

In the election campaign, the politician claimed to be a member of the Orthodox Church of Peru in Brazil, however, in December of the same year, the institution dismissed Kelmon and banned him from giving masses in the name of the church.

'Orange candidate'

In all the debates he participated in, Father Kelmon praised the re-election candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and attacked Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with whom he even argued outside the microphones. The PT member called him “orange”. After the speech, the right-wing candidate denied that he had supported Bolsonaro.

Asked by journalists whether it would not be more logical for the then Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) to support Bolsonaro's reelection than to “double up” with the president, Father Kelmon was elated and said that the professional was mistaken.

Priest will emerge as a candidate for the PRD

In this election, Father Kelmon will run under a new acronym, the Democratic Renewal Party (PRD). The party is the result of the merger of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) with Patriota. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved the initiative at the end of last year.

The two parties, politically oriented to the right, opted for the merger as a way of not being affected by the barrier clause. The measure requires parties to reach at least 2% of the valid votes for the Chamber of Deputies at national level or to elect 11 federal deputies so that they have the right to access public resources from the party fund and free advertising on radio and TV in elections.