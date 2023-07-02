Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

When a family man on holiday in Greece gets the bill in a restaurant, he can’t believe his eyes. © Michael Bihlmayer/Imago

A man is vacationing in Greece with his family. When they order food and drinks in a restaurant, the cheerful holiday mood changes.

Mykonos Town – Many tourists really enjoy themselves on vacation. Whether it’s restaurant visits, excursions with a rental car or attractions – for a nice and unforgettable time, more money is often spent. That it ended up being more expensive than planned, a family man had to experience first-hand while on holiday in Greece.

Pushy waiter and expensive food: Man describes experience from vacation in Greece

As the father writes in a Reddit post on the “GreeceTravel” subreddit, he and his family went to a restaurant on the island of Mykonos at lunchtime and were ultimately ripped off there. According to the man, a waiter at the restaurant said that they could use the sun loungers in the restaurant as long as they “buy two drinks”. “We thought that wasn’t a bad offer and accepted it,” it said.

But the good mood quickly changed because the waiter was extremely pushy. “When we settled down, he kept urging us to order something,” writes the family man. After he ordered a beer and his wife a mojito, he also talked them into two milkshakes for the kids. When asked about the drinks menu and the prices, the clerk avoided him.

Since the family of four spent almost an hour in the restaurant on Mykonos, they finally ordered something to eat. The waiter recommended the calamari, which was listed as 19 euros on the menu. The squid rings would be served with a salad and bread which was not charged extra. But when the father saw the bill, he could hardly believe his eyes.

“Really charged the card with 360 euros”: father pissed off about high restaurant rip-off

“The calamari was €148, the milkshakes which we never wanted but had to order for our kids were €38 each and the salad and bread which we were told were free were €28 and €14 respectively €50,” he rages on Reddit. All in all, lunch cost the family a whopping 360.80 euros. The tourist didn’t want to let the sum sit on him and promptly complained to the staff. “I got angry and told the waiter and the cashier that this wasn’t true,” he says.

The cashier then tore off the top of the bill with the transaction details, the name and the address of the restaurant. “They even asked for a signature from me and actually charged 360 euros to the card,” says the family man. According to his own statement, by publishing the incident he wants to protect other travelers from such rip-off restaurants. Vacationers abroad should always be on their guard: the addendum “coperto” on the restaurant bill in Italy has an important meaning.

Restaurant on the Greek island of Mykonos causes horror on the internet

There are many raging users under the Reddit post. “You could try to report it to the police,” it says, among other things. However, the story seems familiar to one user: I was on Mykonos two weeks ago. Our tour guide warned us about this place. She and her colleagues are boycotting this place because people are being scammed so much there. I’m sorry that happened.”

Other visitors also find that the prices in the aforementioned restaurant on the Greek island of Mykonos are too high. Google reviews say that the beach right next to the restaurant is very nice, but the food and drink there are quite expensive. “Absolute fraud. This is a place that all tourists should stay away from,” one user wrote. Another Meanwhile, the family experienced a nightmare trip on a cruise ship. (asc)