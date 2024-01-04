Priest should be targeted by CPI from the São Paulo City Council to investigate NGOs operating in the Cracolândia region

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (January 4, 2024) that the work of Father Júlio Lancellotti and the Diocese of São Paulo “They are essential to provide some support to those who need it most”. The priest's work in the Cracolândia region must be a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the São Paulo City Council.

“Thank God we have figures like Father Julio Lancellotti in the capital of São Paulo, who for many, many years has dedicated his life to trying to give a little dignity, respect and citizenship to homeless people”declared Lula in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).

The author of the proposal is the councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil), one of the co-founders of MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre). He stated that the main member of the CPI will be Father Lancellotti, who has been carrying out care work for homeless people in the city of São Paulo for years. This CPI will also target the movement “Craco Resists”.

Father Julio Lancellotti

The 75-year-old priest became known for working in social assistance for homeless people. Priest in the pastoral ministry of Povo de Rua of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, he graduated in pedagogy at Faculdade Oswaldo Cruz and as a nursing assistant at Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Bragança Paulista. In 2021, he won the Zilda Arns award, aimed at people who contributed to the rights of the elderly. The title was delivered by the Chamber of Deputies.

In September, the priest received the Order of Merit medal from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, at the level of Grand Cross, for his work in defending human rights and the rights of people living on the streets. The honor was granted by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by means of decree. The president also called Lancellotti “man of God who represents the values ​​of Christ”on December 11th.