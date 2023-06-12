‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ continues to give people something to talk about and this Sunday Father José de Jesús became one more eliminated, so after hearing his name he could not help but be sad and also grateful to everyone.

“Romina, I loved your idea. I liked that it was a ceviche, it was necessary to tie and tie all the flavors, that’s cooking,” they told the young woman, who along with Father José de Jesús were on “the tightrope”.

Everyone believed that she would be the one eliminated, but to everyone’s surprise, the priest was the one who had to be fired on this elimination night. from sunday to ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’, because with his dish he could not convince the judges in matters of palate.

Romina Marcos was saved from elimination this Sunday. Image Video Capture

“I thank God, first of all, in my 69 years of life I had never learned so much and I am happy, Thank you all for being loving and supporting me,” Father José Martín expressed before leaving the forum.

Father José Martín ceased to be part of the ‘Most Famous Kitchen in Mexico’ and it was a surprise for him, because I didn’t expect to be eliminated.

During her participation, Ximena amazed the chefs by cooking Ceviche Perron octopus and clam base. “Are you sure you’re not from Mazatlán, because it’s very tasty…?” A chef asked Ximena after trying her dish and congratulating her.

Monica DioneFor his part, he surprised with Gootemberg Spinach and said that he named his dish that way because when he lived at that address, in CDMX, he ate spinach and he did not like it. Now they are her favorite dish! “An ideal dish for a beautiful wedding,” the judge told him when trying it.

“A boring dish without salt,” the judge told Romina Marcos, after trying it, and she was surprised because she believed that she would surprise everyone with her personal recipe. “It’s sad when you taste good for your palate and for others it doesn’t turn out to be that way,” said the daughter of Niurka Marcos.

Image of Azteca Television

A reality show that the public likes

‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ is broadcast every Sunday through the signal Aztec One, at 8:00 p.m. and has become the favorite reality show for Mexican families.

Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris and Gaby Goldsmith have been eliminated from the competition on past Sundays, now Father José de Jesús joins the list.

Full list of MasterChef Mexico participants:

Poncho de Nigris (influencer) – REMOVED

Alejandro Lukini (actor) – REMOVED

Manu Nna (comedian)

Irma Miranda (beauty queen)

Fabiola Campomanes (actress)

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán (actor)

Jorge the ‘Naughty’ Arce (boxer)

Lis Vega (actress)

Jimena Longoria (influencer)

Father Jose de Jesus REMOVED

Ana Patricia Rojo (actress)

Yvonne Montero (actress)

Pedro Prieto (actor and conductor) – REMOVED

Paco Palencia (footballer)

Emir Pabon (singer)

Cybernetic (fighter)

Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’ (conductor)

Gaby Goldsmith (actress) – DELETED

Romina Marcos (actress)

Monica Dionne (actress)

