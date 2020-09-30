Bihar Election 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members meet CM Nitish Kumar

Arrive at his residence to meet Nitish Kumar

The angle of investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has now reached the angle of drugs in Bollywood and in such a situation, the delay in the investigation of this case has upset the actor’s house. It is being said that Sushant’s family is deeply saddened by the slow pace of investigation in his case, in this connection, the family members of the actor have reached the CM residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.According to the report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh, sister and brother-in-law arrive at his residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Let me tell you that Advocate Vikas, who was fighting on behalf of Sushant’s family recently, had also spoken about the delay in the CBI’s delay.

‘His family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case’

Recently, Vikas Singh had said in a press conference that his family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case. The direction of the investigation has changed. The case is about Sushant’s death, but now the investigation of drugs case is getting more. Sushant’s family is feeling helpless in such a situation.

Sushant’s assassination claim

Vikas Singh had also claimed that Sushant was killed. According to Vikas Singh, this was said to him by the doctors of AIIMS, who are investigating the Sushant case.



‘AIIMS doctor said on Sushant’s picture’

According to the report, Vikas Singh had said that he had sent a picture of Sushant to the AIIMS doctor, after seeing which he said that it seemed to be a murder. It is not confirmed whether the AIIMS doctor talked to Vikas Singh or not, but according to the report, Vikas Singh claims that he had sent the pictures of Sushant long ago, seeing that the AIIMS doctor said that 200 percent was strangled It is a case of murder and not Suicide.

AIIMS doctor rejected these claims

Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS says that the statement of advocate Vikas Singh is not correct. Nothing can be said clearly about the murder or suicide. The investigation is not yet complete. The scar on the neck cannot be said to be clean whether it is murder or suicide.

Accused of suicide first and then murder

He was initially suspected of abetment to suicide but the family, after looking at some other circumstances, called it a murder. On the other hand, Sushant’s fans on social media consider it a murder.

AIIMS submitted report to CBI

Let me tell you here that the forensic team of AIIMS, which is involved in solving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has submitted the report to the CBI. Now the CBI team has started analyzing the AIIMS report and whatever decision the CBI takes will be final.