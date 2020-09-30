Bihar Election 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members meet CM Nitish Kumar
Arrive at his residence to meet Nitish Kumar
Sushant case under suspicion, ambulance driver persists over murder
‘His family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case’
Recently, Vikas Singh had said in a press conference that his family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case. The direction of the investigation has changed. The case is about Sushant’s death, but now the investigation of drugs case is getting more. Sushant’s family is feeling helpless in such a situation.
Sushant’s assassination claim
Vikas Singh had also claimed that Sushant was killed. According to Vikas Singh, this was said to him by the doctors of AIIMS, who are investigating the Sushant case.
Sushant case: Anil Deshmukh gave this statement regarding CBI investigation
‘AIIMS doctor said on Sushant’s picture’
According to the report, Vikas Singh had said that he had sent a picture of Sushant to the AIIMS doctor, after seeing which he said that it seemed to be a murder. It is not confirmed whether the AIIMS doctor talked to Vikas Singh or not, but according to the report, Vikas Singh claims that he had sent the pictures of Sushant long ago, seeing that the AIIMS doctor said that 200 percent was strangled It is a case of murder and not Suicide.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being investigated in a professional manner: CBI
AIIMS doctor rejected these claims
Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS says that the statement of advocate Vikas Singh is not correct. Nothing can be said clearly about the murder or suicide. The investigation is not yet complete. The scar on the neck cannot be said to be clean whether it is murder or suicide.
Accused of suicide first and then murder
He was initially suspected of abetment to suicide but the family, after looking at some other circumstances, called it a murder. On the other hand, Sushant’s fans on social media consider it a murder.
AIIMS submitted report to CBI
Let me tell you here that the forensic team of AIIMS, which is involved in solving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has submitted the report to the CBI. Now the CBI team has started analyzing the AIIMS report and whatever decision the CBI takes will be final.
