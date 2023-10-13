Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

The father of a child killed by Hamas in Israel gives an emotional interview. At least she was spared torture in the Gaza Strip, he says.

Kibbutz Be’eri – The war in Israel has cost at least 1,200 lives on the side of the Jewish country in the Middle East. As of Friday (October 13th), 2:30 p.m. This is what the news agency reports Reuters citing Israeli authorities.

Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel: Hamas murders eight-year-old Emily Hand

One of the victims of the radical Islamist Hamas’s treacherous attack on Israeli settlements was just eight years old – the little girl Emily Hand from Kibbutz Be’eri near the border. As in the Israeli Kibbutz Kfar Azza, cruel scenes also took place here.

According to RTL, 100 people, or one in ten residents, were murdered there by the Palestinian terrorist militia when they shot at defenseless citizens and set their houses and residents on fire. Particularly bitter: Thomas Hand, one of the residents, expressed relief over the death of his daughter Emily in an interview. At least she escaped the threat of torture by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he said.

Thomas Hand, father of eight-year-old Emily, who was killed by Hamas in Israel. © Screenshot CNN

“They said, ‘We found Emily. She is dead’. And I was like, ‘Yes!’ said. I said ‘yes’ and smiled because, considering all the possible news I know, that was the best,” Thomas Hand told the US broadcaster CNN with a trembling voice: “That was the best thing anyone could have hoped for. She was either dead or in Gaza. And knowing what they are doing to the people of Gaza is worse than death.”

Hamas kills little Emily: Israeli Kibbutz Be’eri insidiously attacked

Hamas had kidnapped around 130 hostages to Gaza, Israeli and international. According to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), these include seven people with German citizenship, for example 22-year-old Shani Louk with roots in the Swabian town of Ravensburg on Lake Constance.

Thomas Hand said on CNN about his murdered daughter Emily: “She wouldn’t have any food. She wouldn’t have any water. She would be in a dark room with God knows how many people. And she would be afraid every minute, every hour, every day and possibly for the next few years. So death was a blessing. An absolute blessing.” On the day of the attack, Emily was staying with a friend in the neighborhood, so he couldn’t help her, he said: “She doesn’t do that often, but unfortunately that night – Friday evening – she was staying with her friend slept.”

War in Israel: Army prepares for ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

It is just one example among many of the completely uninhibited brutality in the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published photos of killed Jewish babies and showed them to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Meanwhile, the Israeli army is preparing for the announced ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip with Merkava battle tanks, Namer armored personnel carriers and M109 howitzers. (pm)