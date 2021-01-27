A resident of the Canadian city of Toronto launched a bikini line for transgender teens out of compassion for his daughter. It is reported by Metro.

Jamie Alexander found it hard to watch his 12-year-old daughter Ruby struggling to find a swimsuit or swimsuit in which she could feel confident as a transgender. As a result, the man created a brand called Rubies, which produces form-fitting clothing for transgender children and teens.

The first product developed was the $ 44 Ruby Shaping Bikini Bottom. The manufacturer’s website says that the product “provides support in all the right places.” Said wardrobe item is intended for the pool, beach, gym or dance class and is “designed to provide comfort without compromising style.”

To create his line, Alexander conducted a survey of 60 different families in Facebook groups for parents of transgender children. “The best business is the one that solves real problems. I knew we had a problem, but I didn’t know if everyone else had it, ”he said.

In the future, the man plans to expand his production and start developing cotton underwear. Its goal is to improve the lives of transgender children and help them feel happy and strong.

In November, the transgender model starred in lingerie in a Victoria’s Secret ad. The 23-year-old model posed with other models of the brand in a blue lace set. She also wore a blue robe with a multicolored print.