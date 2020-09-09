His father Inderjit Chakraborty has been deeply saddened by the arrest of Riya Chakraborty in the drugs case in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has expressed his anger over the bail plea of ​​Riya. Indrajit has given his response by tweeting. He wrote, “No father can tolerate the injustice done to his daughter. I should die.”

Indrajit Chakraborty said that the whole country is intent on sending Riya behind bars without any proof. He wrote in another tweet, “The whole country is bent on hanging Riya without any proof”. Also, after the bail plea was rejected, Riya Chakraborty’s father tweeted another, “Riya’s bail plea has been rejected. The next petition will be filed in the Seaslan court on Thursday.”

The NCB on Wednesday produced Riya in NDPS court after arresting Riya in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case and sought 14 days judicial custody. The court approved the NCB. Indrajit also shared the coat which many Bollywood celebs shared. This coat was written on Riya’s t-shirt. He wrote, “Roses are red. Purple is blue. Let’s break the patriarchy. Me and you. Justice for Riya.”

Watch Riya’s father’s tweet here

Strict on the arrest of Shouvik

Earlier, Indrajit had said, “Indrajit Chakraborty said,” Congratulations India, you have arrested my son. I believe that the next number is from my daughter. You have effectively destroyed a middle class family. But of course, for justice. Everything is fair Jai Hind. “Please tell that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death, the CBI has also interrogated Indrajit for three days.”

Before reaching Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut visited Devi, said – Mumba Devi wants me to stay in Mumbai