From: Bjarne Kommnick

Horrifying scenes in the amusement park. Two friends are sitting in the Ferris wheel. A safety mechanism comes off and they both fall into the depths.

Rio Preto da Eva – A frightening accident occurred in a Brazilian amusement park in which two young visitors were injured dailymail reported. A video of the scene in Rio Preto da Eva then spread thousands of times online and caused outrage.

Accordingly, a 13-year-old was sitting on the ride with her 11-year-old friend. As local media report, a safety lock came loose, causing the two friends to fall out of their seat. The older girl then fell around six meters.

Accident in a Ferris wheel: 11-year-old can still hold on to the seat – then she falls into the depths

Her 11-year-old friend was still able to hold on to a bar under her seat. The scene was filmed from multiple angles and shared on social media. You can see panicked people running towards the Ferris wheel. In most shots, the video starts with the girl already holding on to the pole. However, at this point the seat of the Ferris wheel is still gaining height. The case is reminiscent of a roller coaster accident in which the passengers were hanging overhead for hours.

A short time later the direction of the ride changes and the girl continues to hang on the pole under her own power. But before the girl reaches safe ground, her strength fails and the 11-year-old falls around 3 meters to the entrance area of ​​the Ferris wheel. There appears to have been a significant mark-up.

When I looked, she was already hanging and falling”: Father describes daughter’s accident on Ferris wheel

The father, who was waiting for the two friends downstairs with the 11-year-old’s seven-year-old sister, told local media afterwards: “I realized that something was wrong, then I looked and saw that my daughter was already hanging upside down.” The scene took place in a few moments: “And when I looked again, she was already hanging and falling.”

After the accident, both girls were looked after at the scene by paramedics who were on site and then taken to a hospital. The 13-year-old girl remains in hospital with pelvic injuries. For the 11-year-old girl, however, the accident was less serious; she was released after minor injuries.

Both families now want to consider taking legal action against the theme park. The incident was also reported to the authorities, who initially closed the facility.