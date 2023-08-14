The former secretary of pope Ratzinger had been without office precisely since the end of February and since then various more or less fanciful hypotheses had been pursued such as that of an apostolic nunciature in Costa Rica. Then the news of his return to Freiburg

All traces of him had been lost for some time Father Georg Gaenswein, after Pope Francis had packed it and sent it home with a concise statement: “On 28 February 2023, His Excellency Monsignor Georg Gänswein concluded his office as Prefect of the Papal Household. The Holy Father has ordered that Monsignor Gänswein return, for the moment, to his diocese of origin from 1 July”.

Just to make it clear what the air is like Prete Bello – to quote Goffredo Parise – had not obeyed and in his “diocese of origin” that is in Freiburg he had not shown up because on his own initiative he had gone to Lake Constance, the Austrian shore , to ordain a priest close to a conservative group. A sort of rebellion against the will of the Vatican which makes it clear that the match between the German prelate and Bergoglio is by no means over. The Pope’s former secretary Ratzinger he had been without office precisely since the end of February and since then various more or less fanciful hypotheses had been pursued such as that of an apostolic nunciature in Costa Rica. Then the news of his return to Freiburg.

