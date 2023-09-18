Father Georg returns to Italy and hangs up on Pope Francis

We had left him dejectedly near the Black Forest in Freiburg, in the darkest Teutoniasent into exile from Rome precisely because of his book “Nothing but the Truth” that we find him in Forte dei Marmi (Lucca) a re-present the same book that infuriated Pope Francis who as a reaction brutalized the prelate by driving him out of the Sacred Palaces and sending him to his diocese of origin, “without work”, as the former secretary of Pope Benedict XVI himself made a point of publicly declaring recently.

So the Abbot priest wasted no time and as soon as he could, after having taken his holidays, he kicked Bergoglio in the shins with one of his famous kicks.

Perfectly targeted footballs that the Pope has already experimented with in the past.

In a still summery climate and from the prestigious Tuscan seaside resort, the prelate explained:

“Many invited me to write, to hold on to what I saw because, they told me, I am a privileged witness. Along the way I understood this invitation better. I started putting together some notes which then became the book. A cardinal advised me not to write the book in German, even though it is my mother tongue, but to write it in Italian.

And then again:

“on February 11, 2013, he told me in September 2012. I was one of the first to whom he told him and I told him that it was not possible to do this. He replied that it was a decision made, and not a topic to be discussed. In this sentence I understood that if he had made this decision he had thought about it for a long time, he had prayed and he had suffered, and that he did it for the love of God, for the love of the Church because he no longer had the strength . And I saw how in those months he had lost his strength, physical and psychological. As he himself said, the Pope must have the strength to keep the helm strong.”

But the point is that the book contains not only praise towards Benedict XVI and historical reconstructions but also irreverence, so to speak, against Francis, who did not take it well at allso much so that Father Georg clumsily attempted to stop the distribution of the already printed book, even reaching Marina Berlusconi, but nothing came of it because the book had not only already been printed but also sent to bookshops.

A sign that the German was trying to mediate.

In reality Pope Bergoglio was the first to attack, given that he had left him to his role as prefect of the Papal Household, but only formally, that is, he received his salary but the Argentine Pope didn’t want him around.

We read right in the scandal book: “you remain prefect but from tomorrow you will not return to work”.

Even the little priest didn’t take it well and this fact was – as they say – tied to his finger.

Hence the idea of ​​making a lightning-fast book to be dropped on St. Peter as soon as possible, that is, upon the disappearance of his protector, also German.

From there a very long back and forth between the Pope and the ex-secretary began.

Francesco had not liked – apart from the book that appeared at Christmas – Gänswein’s freewheeling utterances which he even went so far as to make them in prime time after Tg1 from Bruno Vespa. All of Italy had listened to him.

It was then that Bergoglio began to cook it over a low heat. First he made it clear that he could end up in Costa Rica, in a distant and impracticable diocese, then he was given the opportunity to teach in some pontifical university and finally he was packaged and sent back to the sender, that is, to the Diocese of Fribourg, with many regards, from Rome with Love.

Now Father Georg has returned and the controversy begins again.

