Death Ratzinger, the sensational revelation of Father Georg on Vatileaks

There death Of Benedict XVI left a deep wound inside the Churchespecially in the area more conservativewhich he considered Ratzinger its real reference. Among these there is also his loyalist father Georgthe 66-year-old who has been at the service of the for 38 years Papal House and it was the private secretary of the Pope Emeritus. Georg traces the key moments of the pontificate and then of the resounding renunciation. “The first thing I remember – Father Georg explains to Repubblica – is leaving the Apostolic Palace. I was the last one who left the apartmentI turned off the lights, this was already a very moving act for me, but also very sad. I closed the door. And then we went out. The Pope had communicated his to me decision to Castel Gandolfo. It was late September 2012. My immediate reaction was this: Holy Father is impossiblethat just isn’t possible.”

“But he – Father Georg continues in Repubblica – answered me like this: I’ll tell you one decision made, not a thesis to discuss. It is not a question disputanda, she is determined. I tell her, and now she doesn’t have to tell anyone. During his pontificate there were many problems, Vatileaksthen it ior. But it is obvious that, as he would say Pope francescothe bad, the evil one, the devil does not sleep. It’s clear, always try to touch, to hit where i nerves I am uncoveredand it hurts more”. Then Father Georg makes a sensational revelation: “I papers Of Vatileaks they weren’t stolen from writing desk of Pope Benedict, but from mine. Unfortunately I have shrewd much, much more late, too late. I spoke to Benedetto, clearly, I told him Holy Father, la responsibility and my, I take it. I ask you to assign me to another job, me I resign. No, no, she replied: you see, there was someone who cheated even in 12, his name is Down from. We are a small group here, and let’s stay together“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

