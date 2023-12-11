Father Georg returns to Italy: on December 31st he will be with Don Daniel Boscaglia in Bergamo

We had left him lost in the Black Forest after his departure from Rome, but the call of Italy had a strong effect on him. Father Georg Gänswein, thirsty for heat, sun and good Italian cuisine. He left Rome for Riedern am Wald (also his place of origin), near Freiburg in the land of Baden Württemberg (South-Western Germany), on 1 July 2023 after the many controversies generated following the death of Pope Benedict XVI the 31 December last year and he will be in Italy on that date. Gänsweinas it turns out, is still “jobless” in the sense that he is part of the diocese but as a simple prelate, after having been the most powerful man in the Vatican. Georg had begun to attack Pope francesco last year with the book “Nothing but the truth” in which he removed numerous pebbles from his shoes. Starting with the fact that Francis had effectively “mobbed” him by telling him regarding his dismissal as Head of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, which took place in 2020: “You remain prefect but from tomorrow you will not return to work”.

In the book Georg writes that “I was shocked and speechless“. During the Christmas holidays of 2022 the prelate fired on Pope Francis. So when the activities resumed, on 7 January 2023, the Pontiff immediately summoned him to the Vatican and gave him a smooth and memorable knock during which the cries rang out in all the Sacred Palaces. Gänswein's strategy was to formally submit to the reigning Pontiff, namely Pope Francis, only to then deliver well-targeted kicks using the media, as when he went to Bruno Vespa to complain about his situation. It is also not lost on him that the Ratzinger's former secretary took one position “hostile” to the official one from the Vatican on the case of passing of Emanuela Orlandi and what is possible involvement of Pope John Paul II.

READ ALSO: Orlandi case, the three people close to Emanuela who met a bad end

And it was probably precisely this last public position that finally irritated him Pope francesco who decided to make him leave empty-handed, sending him back to the cold German forests without any official assignment, as a “private citizen”. We were saying that Father Georg will be in Italy on December 31st but it has not yet been made known whether there will be official ceremonies with the more conservative episcopate which has always seen Pope Benedict as its true spiritual guide and not Pope Francis.

In any case Don Daniel Boscaglia37 years old, from Cologno al Serio, who recently became the manager of a church in the popular neighborhood of Carnovali in Bergamo, invited him on the day of the Epiphany. Don Boscaglia spent five years in Rome as a student of Canon Law.

“I met Monsignor Georg, who is in fact a professor of Canon Law – says the priest in an interview with Corriere della Sera – when I was preparing my thesis on former Anglicans who became Catholic on the basis of Benedict XVI's Motu Proprio”. The prelate continues: “Knowing that he would come to Italy because the December 31st it will be the first anniversary of death of Benedict XVI I wrote to him to invite him but without really believing that he would accept. Instead he willingly accepted and took me by surprise. Furthermore, it will be an important date for him, because precisely theEpiphany will be eleven years after his episcopal ordination”. So a double event for the German prelate.

By a strange twist of fate the church in Bergamo it is the same one that blessed the foundation by Monsignor Loris Capovilla, secretary of Pope John XXIII, the Pope who opened the Second Vatican Council, which was then closed by Pope Paul VI. It was precisely that Council that produced a very profound renewal in the Catholic Church which led to the abolition of the Latin mass and a progressive desacralization, getting somewhat out of hand in outcomes that were not completely foreseen. So the conservative Father Georg will reappear in public in the progressive and conciliar church of quarter proletarian of Carnovali. You could say a “Pope joke”.

READ ALSO: Father Georg returns to Italy and hangs up with Pope Francis

Subscribe to the newsletter

