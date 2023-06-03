Father Georg, towards farewell to Italy: “He will return to Freiburg without any new assignment”

Seems closer and closer to the word “end” for Father Georg Ganswein, the former private secretary of the late Pope Benedict XVI. After months of rumors, indiscretions, it seems that his future is written. According to the German newspaper Die Welt, In fact, Georg will return to Germany by the end of June. The decision would have come directly from Pope Francis, that he allegedly asked the former prefect of the papal household to return to his native diocese of Freiburg, in southwestern Germany, without having been given any new role or assignment. The Cna Deutsch agency has added some details, according to which the Pope informed Gänswein, now 66, during a private audience on 19 May. At the moment, neither Ratzinger’s former secretary nor the Vatican have issued any communication on the matter.

The first disagreements between Gänswein and Francis date back to the beginning of the year, shortly after the death of the Pontiff emeritus, when the bishop published the book “Nothing but the truth. My life alongside Benedict XVI” The first rumors of a possible expulsion of Ratzinger’s former secretary from the Holy See arrived in March; according to the Spanish website Religion Digital, Francis intended to entrust Gänswein with the leadership of a diplomatic mission in Costa Rica.

