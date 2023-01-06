What happens in the Vatican? Ratzinger’s legacy

The disappearance, moreover widely foreseen, of Joseph Ratzinger brought back the Oltretevere clock 9 years and that is to February 11, 2013 in which the history of the Catholic Church changed forever.

It was that fateful day that he pronounced in Latin the by now very famous words to the “dear brothers” present in the hall for a consistory:

“Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata ad cognitionem certom perveni vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse ad munus Petrinum aeque administrandum”, that is: “After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suitable for exercising the Petrine ministry in an adequate way”.

The resignation of German Pope they marked a historic caesura with the past, promptly facilitated, moreover, by the new Argentine Pope Francis who went to visit, as he himself said on the day of his election to the Petrine throne, “at the ends of the world”.

The succession to John Paul II, Pope Woytila, was absolutely less traumatic than that of Pope Benedict XVI.

The two Popes they were bound by feelings of friendship which manifested themselves in a solid doctrinal continuity.

The pastoral care of both was conservative, careful to rewind the clock of history after the Second Vatican Council and this is the decisive point.

The Council wanted by Pope John XIV, opened on October 11, 1962 and was closed by Pope Paul VI on December 8, 1965.

It was an innovative Council that shook the foundations of the Catholic Church making it pass into a “new millennium”, some forty years earlier.

He collected, the Councilthe innovative requests for change that came in the world above all from young Americans on campuses like Berkeley who in 1963 sided against the Vietnam war by supporting the policies of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

It was the period called the “two Johns” and it was a true historical caesura.

The Church was profoundly renewed. Basic Christian communities were born, there was the abdication or almost of the Mass in Latin and of the Tridentine ritual, the meaning of the celebration of the Mass was reversed, with the priest who since then celebrates facing the faithful and no longer turned away.

The young people found an unexpected welcome with their guitars and modern songs, in short, a real revolution that continued until John Paul I, Pope Luciani, who was a figure who in just 33 days of his pontificate caused discussion, just think of that “God mother” which made some conservatives cry heresy.

John Paul II and Benedict XVI they were, as mentioned, conservative Popes who tried to stem the inevitable conciliar drifts.

