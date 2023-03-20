The telenovela of Father Georg’s placement continues

Yesterday morning thearchbishop Georg Ganswein celebrated a mass in the Roman parish Of Santa Maria Consolatrice which is located in the eastern district of Rome of Tiburtino. Of this site era holder Dad Blessed XVI and to it was remained always a lot bound. Yesterday was there first public release of theformer secretary of the German Popeafter his book was published “Nothing but the Truth“, a book that has aroused scandal and concern in the Catholic Church because of the revelations it contains.

But more than revelations it is about true and own criticisms to the current pontiff, Dad Francis. The methods of packaging e production of the book they are also very suspicious because he’s out just shortly after disappearance Of Ratzinger and that means it was ready in time. A media bullet built in the Vatican workshops of conservatories but then its use was also contested by the traditionalist part of the Catholic Church, due to the instrumental use that the author himself made of it.

In fact, the book had to give the “the” to a sort of revolution against Pope Francis but the Jesuit Pope is not easily outwitted. So, as soon as the Christmas holidays are over, the first meeting That Bergoglio made in the Sacred Palaces was just with Father Ganswein who in the meantime was desperately trying to prevent the publication of the book, published by Piemme (Mondadori), so much so that he even turned to Marina Berlusconi. But at this point The book era already been printed throughout Italy and was already in distribution and therefore it was no longer possible to stop him. In the book Georg Yes complains to be”been halvedfrom the reigning pontiff who had relegated him to the role of apostolic carer: “You remain prefect but you won’t go back to work tomorrow”, he told him a few years earlier.

