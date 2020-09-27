Highlights: Son blows money from father’s bank account in Agra due to online gaming

Transactions done through Paytm from bank account, spent two and a half million

Police’s cyber cell revealed after investigation, money spent playing games

Anil Sharma, Agra

Getting a mobile phone to a son studying in his 6th class for online classes, a transport department officer was too expensive. Son blew 2.5 lakh rupees from father’s account in online game. When the father complained to the cyber cell, the matter was opened in the investigation. Father’s son’s handiwork caught his forehead. The father had earlier complained to the police about the matter as cybercrime.

According to the information, the Transport Officer living in Sikandra police station area of ​​Agra had complained in cyber cell on September 22 that someone had withdrawn Rs 2.50 lakh from his account. He said that he seldom used this account. He had to transfer money from this account to someone, during this time it came to know that there is only 500 rupees left in the account.

Cyber ​​cell investigation revealed

On the basis of the complaint, the cyber cell started investigation, it was found that the amount from the account has been transferred online from Paytm. This payment has been made to game companies several times between March and August. The paytm from which payment was made was in the name of the Transport Officer. When the police spoke to the officer, he told that his ten-year-old son studies in class six. He used to play online games on mobile.

Gave phone for online class

The father said that the son was given this mobile phone to study online. In this mobile, they also ran Paytm. The account was also linked to Paytm. The cyber police say the son used Paytm to pay for the game.

Used to delete OTP

SSP Bablu Kumar told that, it has been revealed in the investigation of cyber cell that the online transaction was done by the son of the 6th class of the Transport Officer from his mobile. Before playing and downloading online games, Paytm’s one time password used to be on father’s mobile. After seeing this, the son deleted the message.