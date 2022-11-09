In Khabarovsk, we met the train of Santa Claus. He arrived in the regional capital from Veliky Ustyug.

The winter wizard, addressing adults and children who came to the railway station to meet him, said that he had received many letters from Khabarovsk with requests to visit this city. He asked for advice on where to go for a walk in Khabarovsk. The children talked about Dynamo Park, Lenin Square and the embankment, writes IA AmurMedia.

The Santa Claus train, which arrived in Khabarovsk, is a festively decorated residence. This is a reception room, a car for games and quests, two restaurant cars and a shop car selling souvenirs from Veliky Ustyug and Kostroma.

The journey of the main wizard of the country began on October 22. For 85 days, the train should visit about 100 cities in Russia. The total length of the route is 33 thousand km. The train will reach the most extreme point of the Russian railways – the Pacific station. The composition of Santa Claus will return from the trip on January 15 next year.