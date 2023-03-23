It is widely known that any activity that is carried out without measure is an addiction, and that can happen precisely with video games, since there are people who do not stop playing Fortnite, LOL among other titles. This has led a father to punish his son with reverse psychology, because instead of taking away the games, he has forced him to play for many hours.

As commented in media such as daily Emaila man who lives in Shenzhenclearly located in the country of China, surprised his son playing with his cell phone late in the morning. And instead of forbidding his games, he has mentioned that he can play whatever he wants, yes, he should not stop even to sleep, which brought consequences with fatigue.

All this punishment was recorded and shared by douyinthe alternative version of what we know as TikTok. And things ended with the boy crying and vowing that he won’t do that again. It is worth commenting that the father saved this punishment as a last resort, although playing until very late definitely exhausted his patience.

In fact, China It has had to incorporate special laws for those who are addicted to video games, thus having a guideline that only minors are allowed to play from 8 to 9 p.m. on weekends. So, from Monday to Thursday they are strictly prohibited from playing, unless they want to commit the pertinent infractions.

As commented by the government, this new law has been favorable, and thus the performance of children has been better in studies. And yes, the Society world Of the health It has already listed video game addiction among its diseases, for which it seeks to control it in various regions.

Via: daily mail

Editor’s note: We could say that it really isn’t a severe punishment, but we agree that sometimes it gets tiring to play, especially if the sessions are quite long. That’s why even if it seems incredible, many streamers end up angry after playing for many hours.