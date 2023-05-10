Various videos of Real supporters are circulating on Twitter showing how dad Haaland and his company are being kicked out of a VIP box. The Norwegian ex-pro from Manchester City, among others, makes various gestures towards the Madrid public. ‘Adios! Adios!’, the fans sing in turn.

It is not clear what led to the collision. According to Spanish media, the Real fans would have first provoked Haaland, to which he could not resist responding. “Father Haaland misbehaves in Bernabéu,” writes the Madrid sports newspaper Mark. Alf-Inge would have thrown nuts, according to Real fans.