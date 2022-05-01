Spain.- Rescue teams have located today the lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy disappeared yesterday, carried by the current of the Minho River as it passed through Arbo (Pontevedra), the emergency services reported this Sunday, one day after the father was found deadwho jumped into the water to save him.

The corpse of the child was located shortly after 4:00 p.m. in an area near the point where he fell into the water when trying to retrieve a flip-flop, a section of the Minho River on the Spanish-Portuguese border.

An extensive search device, with agents from the emergency services of Spain and Portugal, the support of volunteers and the use of drones had been established in recent hours to try to locate him.

His father, 42, who jumped into the River to try to rescue little boypassed away shortly after they were both rolled up by the flow around 7:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Several witnesses alerted the authorities after seeing the two dragged by the current of the river and the body of the father was found still alivebut the rescue teams were unable to revive him.

In the same area, located between Arbo and the Portuguese town of Melgaço, on the border between Spain and Portugal, were the mother of the little one and another daughter of the couple, who have received assistance from psychologists after the family tragedy.