A parent decided to dress like Julius Caesar, the Emperor of Rome, during a school board meeting in order to protest the gender fluid clothing of a school teacher.

The man from Concord, New Hampshire, USA, who was banned from entering elementary school dressed as Julius Caesar to drive his claims that a public school district is “facilitating gender confusion”.

“I am Caesar. Julius Caesar of Rome, the emperor. I am also a woman”, said Michael Guglielmo. “Does anyone here believe that? That I am Julius Caesar? Does anyone believe this? No of course not. It’s ridiculous.”

Guglielmo called for the suspension of Concord School District Superintendent Kathleen Murphy and Christa McAuliffe Elementary School Principal Kristen Gallo for “facilitating gender confusion” by allowing an art teacher who identifies with the LGBTQ+ community to continue teaching in primary school.

A father in Concord, New Hampshire dressed as Julius Caesar during a school board meeting to protest gender ideology being pushed on children in schools.

Guglielmo spoke candidly about art teacher Silas Allard, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, for his decision to wear traditionally feminine clothing during the school day.

He also criticized Allard’s previous social media posts, arguing that they are inappropriate for children. Guglielmo was banned from visiting McCauliffe Elementary last month due to an interaction between him and Allard.

According to a letter from the Concord School District (CSD), Guglielmo asked the teacher to take a photograph, which he agreed to, however, he asked Allard to pose for the photo and Allard allegedly disagreed.

Guglielmo’s actions were considered harassment by CSD. Due to his father’s criticism, Allard was placed on leave and an investigation was launched into the matter. CSD has decided to bring Allard back into the classroom, according to a source.

“Your duty is to act in the best interest of the children. It is teaching the truth, not lies. Facts, not fiction. Biology, not a social agenda,” said Guglielmo. “As taxpayers, we deserve to have our children taught what we pay for, and it’s not a social agenda, whether right or left,” he added.

At the time, many people held up signs of “Choose love” and “Love is stronger than hate”, while Guglielmo appeared in costume to oppose the school board that authorized the return of the teacher.