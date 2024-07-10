Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has announced the successful completion of the UAE’s first living donor liver transplant for a four-year-old girl. The historic surgery, performed at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi, represents a major leap forward in the UAE’s advanced medical capabilities. The 12-hour operation took place.

Razia Khan was diagnosed with a rare genetic liver condition called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC). The child’s family were all too familiar with the devastating effects of the disease, having lost their first daughter to the same condition three years ago. They wasted no time in consulting doctors when she started showing symptoms such as yellowing eyes, bleeding gums and extreme fatigue when she was three months old. She was given medication and advised to have routine check-ups until she was old enough to have a liver transplant. In the past few years, the child’s health has prevented her from attending nursery and living within the appropriate developmental stages for her age.

The girl’s father, who has been living in the country for 14 years, said: “After I lost my first daughter due to the same condition, every day was filled with fear and sadness after our second child was diagnosed with the same condition. I was not sure what would happen. Every day I feared that I would lose her like her sister.”

Three months ago, a routine scan revealed that the baby had an enlarged spleen and liver, and doctors recommended that she consider a transplant. She began exploring her options in the UAE, and when they learned that the service was available at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), they consulted the transplant team without delay.

Dr. Rehan Saif, Consultant General Surgeon and Director of the Organ Transplant Program at Burjeel Medical City, explained that the child’s condition is caused by a genetic mutation that leads to a defect in the formation and secretion of bile components and acids, which ultimately leads to liver damage. This disease appears during infancy and early childhood as signs of growth failure and complications of liver failure. The final and only treatment for these children is a liver transplant. He pointed out that after extensive evaluations and examinations, it was recommended that a liver transplant be performed to save Radhia’s life, and as an expression of love, her father volunteered to be the donor.

The donor father of the child said: “I did not wait to search for any donors from abroad, although many members of our family were willing to come forward and donate, but out of fatherly affection and to save my child’s life and prevent the tragedy from being repeated, I found myself the first to apply and thank God I was a match in terms of the tests that qualified me to be the appropriate donor.”

The transplant team at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), led by Dr. Saif, successfully performed a simultaneous surgery for the donor and recipient, which lasted for 12 hours. The team included: Dr. Jones Mathew, Abdominal Transplant Surgeon and Hepatobiliary Pancreas Surgeon; Dr. Gurub Sen, Consultant General Surgeon (specializing in Hepatobiliary Surgery and Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplantation); Dr. Ramamurthy Bhaskaran, Consultant Anesthesiologist and Transplant Anesthesia; Dr. Kesava Ramakrishnan, Consultant Paediatric Intensive Care Unit; and Dr. Shyam Mohan, Paediatric Radiologist.

Dr. Rehan stressed that this surgery is a significant achievement for the medical sector in the UAE, ensuring that children with such cases receive life-saving treatments without having to travel abroad. He explained that the little girl, Radhia, has recovered excellently from the liver transplant that saved her life and will undergo regular follow-up, as her physical and mental development will return to normal with an improved quality of life. She will be able to start school and enjoy her childhood like any other child her age.