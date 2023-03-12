A man died and a woman is seriously injured after a small plane crashed into houses in Belo Horizonte early this Saturday afternoon, 11. The victims are father and daughter.

According to the Minas Gerais Fire Department, the single-engine plane was occupied by only the two victims, with the man piloting the aircraft, and crashed into two residences in the Jardim Montanhês neighborhood, close to Carlos Prates airport, which usually receives smaller planes in the capital. mining.

Still according to the corporation, there were no injuries in the affected houses or fire or explosion in the place of the accident. The Civil Defense was called in to assess the properties.

After the fall, the victims were trapped in the vehicle’s hardware and were rescued unconscious and with multiple traumas. They were taken to João XXIII Hospital.

According to family members interviewed by the Estadão, pilot and doctor José Luiz Oliveira succumbed to his injuries and died. His daughter Jessica Oliveira is in a very serious condition.

Oliveira is an ophthalmologist and partner at a hospital in Governador Valadares, in the interior of Minas Gerais. According to preliminary information, he would have spent the morning at the family farm, in Abaeté, and was returning to Belo Horizonte when the accident occurred.

The Fire Department informed that experts from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) will go to the place to start investigations into what would have motivated the accident.