The war is becoming more and more brutal: Ukrainian armed forces and the Russian army are now probably even fighting individual front-line soldiers with kamikaze drones.

Bachmut – The Ukraine war claims uninhibited deaths on both sides. Casualties mount and mount as Vladimir Putin’s Russian army digs in in Crimea and Ukrainian forces make significant headway in their counteroffensive around Bakhmut.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Both sides chase soldiers with kamikaze drones

The brutality, meanwhile, is taking on completely extravagant proportions – on both sides. Twitter videos circulating and a father’s terrible account of his experiences at the front prove that both Russia and Ukraine are now even hunting down individual soldiers with kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian Andrei, who lost his son at the front in the eastern Donetsk region, described it Today’s Journal of the ZDF from a corresponding drone attack by the Russians.

Brutal war: A Ukrainian father mourns his son who was killed by a drone at the front. © Screenshot ZDF Mediathek

Ukraine War: Kamikaze drone kills young soldier in Donetsk region

“This helmet belongs to my son. He’s a little small for me, but that’s how I remember him. I remember,” says Andrej in the article, which is available in the ZDF media library. According to the report, Gustav, as he was called, was only 21 years old. He fought alongside his father on the same sector of the front. Two days before the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, a Russian kamikaze drone killed him, the report reports Today’s Journal. Father Andrey said that his son was buried in a closed coffin. “He was no longer recognizable,” he is quoted as saying.

I wanted to protect him, but he wanted to be a hero. And he won.

Before he says in the interview: “He wanted to be a hero, for me. And he did it. I wanted to protect him, but he wanted to be a hero. And he won.” According to the report, Andrei is said to have liberated the village of Blahodatne directly on the Russian main line of defense southwest of the city of Donetsk just days ago with the 68th Jäger battalion of the Ukrainian army. He keeps fighting, wishes for victory and a victory parade, it is explained.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Kiev and Moscow rely on kamikaze drones

As Ukraine attempts to advance between the Kakhovka reservoir, Pyatychatky and Orikhiv in the direction of the Zaporizhia NPP on the Dnipro, Telegram and Twitter are posting videos of both sides chasing individual soldiers with their kamikaze drones, which are often small, have four propellers and For example, carry a hand grenade that can be released using a remote-controlled mechanism.

Taken from Russia: father Andrej (left) and his killed son Gustav at the front. © Screenshot ZDF Mediathek

Counteroffensive: Heavy casualties for Russia and Ukraine

An exemplary video is said to come from the area around Bachmut and can be found under the corresponding hashtag on the short message service. It cannot be independently verified, but appears authentic. Because of the brutality, our editorial team won’t show it here. It shows a kamikaze drone chasing two suspected Russian soldiers in a trench before one of the men stops. The drone hits right next to him at high speed, causing an explosion.

What remains is an apparently lifeless body. As so often in the fierce fighting between Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Cherson. According to the media project The Kyiv Independent, which gets its information from the General Staff in Kiev, the Russian invading army has lost an estimated 222,650 soldiers to death or wounds since February 24, 2022. Ukraine does not provide any information on its own losses. According to Twitter videos and according to the Kremlin, they should also be high. (pm)

